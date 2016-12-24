Tri-City Herald offices closed Monday for Christmas holiday

The Tri-City Herald office in Kennewick is closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.
Readers can still contact the paper with news tips and circulation questions.
Send news tips to: news@tricityherald.com
Direct circulation and delivery questions to: tchcirculation@tricityherald.com
Holiday staff will have limited ability to answer calls to the main number.
The Herald will resume regular office hours Tuesday. They are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Comments