December 24, 2016 12:19 PM

Tri-City Herald offices closed Monday for Christmas holiday

The Tri-City Herald office is closed Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, but you can still contact us with news tips and circulation questions.

The Tri-City Herald office in Kennewick is closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Readers can still contact the paper with news tips and circulation questions.

Send news tips to: news@tricityherald.com

Direct circulation and delivery questions to: tchcirculation@tricityherald.com

Holiday staff will have limited ability to answer calls to the main number.

The Herald will resume regular office hours Tuesday. They are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday.

