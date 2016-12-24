Local

December 24, 2016 12:12 PM

Minor injuries in Canal Drive rollover wreck

By Wendy Culverwell

The Kennewick Police Department reports that only minor injuries were sustained when a Toyota 4-Runner overturned Friday afternoon on Canal Drive near Young Street.

According to the department’s Facebook page, witnesses said the white 4-Runner was speeding when it swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a black Kia sedan in the westbound turn lane.

The 4-Runner bounced off the Kia and struck a third vehicle before leaving the roadway and rolling over on its side.

The unnamed driver was cited for causing the collision and for not having valid insurance.

