Minor injuries in Canal Drive rollover wreck

The Kennewick Police Department reports that only minor injuries were sustained when a Toyota 4-Runner overturned Friday afternoon on Canal Drive near Young Street.
According to the department’s Facebook page, witnesses said the white 4-Runner was speeding when it swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a black Kia sedan in the westbound turn lane.
The 4-Runner bounced off the Kia and struck a third vehicle before leaving the roadway and rolling over on its side.
The unnamed driver was cited for causing the collision and for not having valid insurance.
