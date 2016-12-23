He’s read the same holiday book for 31 years. Now 19,000 Tri-Citians hear the bells

Hank Sauer has read the story so many times, he doesn’t actually need the text in front of him.
He knows every line, every word.
Still, when he shows up to schools, to retirement homes or to private homes to read The Polar Express, he brings a physical copy of the book.
He brings a dark coat and conductor’s hat, to look the part.
He brings enough silver bells for everyone in the audience.
It’s part of the tradition — one that’s enchanted thousands in the Tri-Cities for years.
Sauer, a retired Kennewick School District teacher and administrator, has been giving readings of the Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg since 1985, the year it came out.
In those 31 years, he’s read the story aloud for more than 19,000 people young and old. And the tally keeps growing.
Sauer never grows tired of it. “Just the feel of the book, and the story itself” — they’re something special, he said.
Marlis Lindbloom, retired Kennewick School District superintendent
The Polar Express centers on a young boy who’s beginning to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. Then a magical train ride and a silver bell help reignite his belief.
Sauer first read the book at the urging of his wife, Nancy, also a longtime educator.
She brought it home and told him he’d like it.
But it sat unread for a while; Hank wasn’t in the right mood to pick it up.
When he finally did, not too long before Christmas, it knocked him out. “I couldn’t move” it had touched him so, he said.
Hank Sauer was an assistant principal of Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick at the time, and he read the book to fellow administrator Marlis Lindbloom.
She loved it as well.
“He said, ‘OK, what’s the eighth-grade class that you think would most like to hear this story? I had to think for a while. We decided it would be an eighth-grade English class,” Lindbloom recalled. “After lunch, he went into that class and I watched him read it. I watched the kids be spellbound, if you will, listening to that story.”
Hundreds of readings followed — at schools like Desert Hills. At retirement homes. At the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Even in at least one busy restaurant.
Sauer also visits private homes, reading the story year after year.
He started reading to Lindbloom’s family when her youngest daughter was a baby.
Marlis Lindbloom, retired Kennewick School District superintendent
“Each member of our family has 31 sleigh bells” for each of the 31 years he’s come over to read the story, she said.
“Our daughters — they now bring their friends, children of their friends. It has grown into quite the tradition.”
Lindbloom said that while Van Allsburg’s story is wonderful on its own, Sauer also brings a special something to it.
“It’s Hank’s personality, his enthusiasm,” said Lindbloom, who went on to become Kennewick School District’s superintendent before retiring several years ago. “It’s not just the story — it’s Hank reading the story.”
Sauer starts preparing for Polar Express season long before Christmas rolls around. He orders silver bells by the gross, he and Nancy carefully plan out the reading schedule.
The couple went to Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick earlier this week, Hank Sauer dressed in his dark coat and conductor’s hat.
The entire student body gathered in the gym and Sauer pulled out the book. Afterward, the kids were buzzing.
“I thought it was wonderful because it talks all about Christmas joy,” said Sarah Barocio, 9, a third-grader.
Sarah Barocio, 9, Amistad Elementary third-grader
When she saw Sauer with his coat and hat, “I’m thinking he’s the conductor,” she added.
Sauer said that sharing the story is something he plans to keep doing for years to come.
The beauty of The Polar Express is that it isn’t just about Christmas — it’s about believing in something.
“You have to realize what the last word is in the story. It’s ‘believe,’” Sauer said after the Amistad reading, still dressed as the book’s conductor.
He began to recite the final lines, from memory. “At one time most of my friends could hear the bell, but as years passed, it fell silent for all of them. Even Sarah found one Christmas that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I’ve grown old, the bell still rings for me as it does for all who truly believe.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529
