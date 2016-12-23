UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on Highway 395 near Pasco blamed for crashes

A Richland driver going the wrong-way on Highway 395 on Friday caused two collisions, sending four people to the hospital, said the Washington State Patrol.
Matthew R. Smith, 23, was headed south in the northbound lanes about 3 p.m. when his Subaru Legacy hit a Chevy Tahoe driven by Melinda L. Lowe, 49, of Eltopia.
They collided about one mile north of the Pasco city limits near Kartchner Street.
Both drivers were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with unknown injuries but their conditions were not immediately available.
Other drivers had seen Smith going the wrong way and had been calling 911.
A few minutes before the head-on, a Subaru Forester hit a Freightliner semi-truck and trailer when they swerved to avoid Smith’s car about 12 miles north of Pasco.
Ian B. Zieg, 30, of Spokane, and Courtney S. Zieg, 30, of Portland, were hurt and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The truck driver Mohamad A. Alikar, 29, of Minneapolis, Minn., was not injured.
The cause of the collisions is under investigation, but the WSP said Smith is facing second-degree negligent driving charges.
