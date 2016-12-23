Tri-City Christmas will be white — and sunny

The Tri-Cities could wake up to a sunny Christmas, frosted with a light dusting of fresh snow.
Friday’s early snow shower left roadways slick and caused some fenderbenders as many around the Mid-Columbia were trying to head over the mountains and to Oregon or to just getting in some last-minute Christmas shopping.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow, mostly on the Saturday morning. There is a 20 percent chance of additional snow Saturday evening.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 and light west winds.
The problematic winter weather returns Christmas night with the forecast calling for overnight areas of patchy freezing fog and a low around 17.
The extended forecast calls for a continuing mix of chances of snow on Monday alternating with a chance of rain on Tuesday.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
