Winter weather advisory issued for Tri-Cities

It’s possible 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall on the Tri-Cities by Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency released a winter weather advisory for across Eastern Washington and Oregon.
Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in outlying ares of the Mid-Columbia.
The winter weather advisory for the Tri-Cities will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
A 60 percent chance of snow was predicted for late Thursday night, with less than an inch of snow expected.
The chance of snow increases to 70 percent Friday, with the chance of snow greatest between 4 and 10 p.m. as a Pacific weather system moves onshore, according to the weather service.
The chance of snow Saturday morning drops to 30 percent. Some clearing of clouds should mean a cold and crisp Christmas day in the Tri-Cities with a high of about 30 degrees and a low Sunday night in the teens, according to the weather service.
The weather service warns drivers to be prepared for possibly hazardous driving conditions on interstates and highways in Eastern Washington and Oregon this weekend.
