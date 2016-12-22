Carmichael Middle School mourns student’s death

A Carmichael Middle School student died Monday after a blood clot in his brain caused a stroke.
Grief counselors were available to students after administrators learned Landon C. Ostrowsky, 12, died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
He was hospitalized Dec. 11 with what appeared to be a seizure, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the Ostrowsky family.
Doctors discovered a type of stroke caused by a blood clot that is rare but more often strikes children than adults, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine Health Library. He eventually slipped into a coma.
The last update reported the boy’s death and the decision by his parents, Kristi and Dan, to donate his organs.
“We didn’t receive a Christmas miracle, but so many are going to get theirs, and it’s all because of Landon,” family friend Brandie Kulmus said on the donation site. “I hope that all of you who have followed this story will always remember him and remember how fun, loving, kind and funny he was.”
Landon had three sisters and loved building with Legos, playing Minecraft and was in the Yearbook and Gamers clubs at Carmichael, according to his obituary.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is handling his services.
