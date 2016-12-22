Putting the shine on in Richland

Fernando Aguilar, an employee of American Building Maintenance, is silhouetted in the Riverview Room at the Richland Community Center on Thursday as he spreads an even layer of a glossy sealant on the wood floor.
The building is temporarily closed for the maintenance and improvement projects, including repainting walls, re-grouting tile flooring, resurfacing the floors and expanding the exercise facility.
The center reopens at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. It’s also closed New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
