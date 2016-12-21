More Tri-City snow? Say it ain’t so

Colder air than anticipated may move into the Tri-Cities this week, changing what was expected to be rain to possible snow.
The National Weather Service predicts a 50 percent chance of precipitation late Thursday turning to a 60 percent chance of snow early Friday morning in the Tri-Cities. Less than an inch of snow is expected.
Friday afternoon the Tri-Cities should get a break from precipitation, but then a 50 percent chance of snow is predicted early in the morning on Christmas Eve. Again less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
Some uncertainty remains about how much snow may fall. The National Weather Service is confident precipitation will fall, but is not sure whether storms will pass directly over the Tri-Cities or whether the Tri-Cities will just catch the edge of them.
A chance of snow also is predicted Saturday before a sunny and cold Christmas Day.
Highs should be in the mid 30s during the days until Christmas. Overnight lows are forecast in the 20s until Christmas.
Comments