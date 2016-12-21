Richland man indicted for threatening to decapitate federal official

A Richland man has pleaded innocent to federal charges he threatened the life of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official in November.
William Sajid Quigley, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury Dec. 13 after he allegedly threatened to “cut off the head” of a federal employee.
Quigley is charged with communicating a threat to injure another person and for retaliating against a federal official by threat. He was arrested in Richland on Tuesday and appeared in court later that day. He remains in federal custody.
His next court appearance is a detention hearing Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Mary K. Dimke in Richland. Quigley was appointed a federal public defender, Alex B. Hernandez III.
According to the indictment, Quigley submitted a message Nov. 12 to the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General directed at the Citizenship and Immigration Services in which he threatened to cut off the unnamed employee’s head. The indictment did not say what angered Quigley.
Benton County property records list William S. Quigley as the owner of a 3,000-square-foot house on the 1400 block of Badger Mountain Loop with an estimated market value of $368,920.
His public defender could not be reached about the case.
