Readers capture Winter Scenes

Ice in Kennewick.
Joan Lucas
Reader Submitted Photo
Trees at the Benton-Franklin Fairgrounds were covered in frost on one of the coldest mornings in 30 years.
Deborah Boroque
Reader Submitted Photo
A squirrel sits amongst some frozen berries.
Phillip Slusser
Reader Submitted Photo
Gustav, a golden doodle who lives in Pasco, enjoys the first snow of the season
Katherine Bokinskie
Reader Submitted Photo
Frost-covered trees at Columbia Point Golf Course on December 17, 2016 when it was 2 degrees outside.
Vicki Glasford
Reader Submitted Photo
Rowan Weagant, 7, of Richland on the left and Adrian Lukic, 8, of Pasco on the right enjoy the last day of these frigid temps in Richland playing on our backyard rink.
Heather Weagant
Reader Submitted Photo
Max, a two year old lab, enjoys the snow.
Diana Whitehead
Reader Submitted Photo
A snowflake fell in Nathaniel Garcia's eyelash as the Finley Elementary School was outside with his science class to take some photos.
Hidalia Garcia
Reader Submitted Photo
A Christmas light stands in the hoarfrost.
Phillip Halvorsen
Reader Submitted Photo
A runner and his dog make their way through Howard Amon Park.
Jeff Burckhard
Reader Submitted Photo