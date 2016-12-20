Little chance of white Tri-Cities Christmas

The Tri-Cities has weathered the worst of the storm systems moving through the area, at least for now.
Warmer weather means possible precipitation should fall as rain through the end of the work week.
A white Christmas seems unlikely, despite a slight chance of rain or snow on Christmas Eve in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Highs should be in the 30s through the week and lows should be in the 20s.
Christmas Day should be sunny and a little colder than usual with a high of 31 degrees, according to early forecasts.
The Tri-Cities largely escaped the predicted freezing rain predicted Monday night in the Tri-Cities. But just to the north freezing rain fell at Hanford from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Work was canceled Tuesday at the nuclear reservation because of icy conditions.
