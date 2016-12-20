2 Ephrata residents injured in Highway 17 crash

The Washington State Patrol is not sure why a van crashed along Highway 17, north of Mesa, on Monday.
Ryan I. Granlund, 33, of Ephrata, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet Astro van north when he lost control at about 11:45 p.m. The van left to the road and rolled sideways, according to the state patrol.
He was injured and taken to the Othello Community Hospital where he was treated and released.
His passenger Lasean E. Burdue-Troxclair, 25, of Ephrata, was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The state patrol is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
