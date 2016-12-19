Some flights into Tri-Cities canceled

Alaska Airlines was canceling flights into the Tri-Cities Airport Monday night as the Tri-Cities was under a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
Some outbound flights Tuesday morning also were canceled.
Possible freezing rain and sleet were forecast for Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Delta flights were still coming into the Tri-Cities Monday night.
Alaska flights due to arrive from Seattle at 9:45 p.m. and 12:03 a.m. were canceled. A flight from Portland due to arrive at 11:04 p.m. also was canceled, according to information from the Tri-Cities Airport.
