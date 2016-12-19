Irrigation district voters return incumbents to boards

Incumbents have been returned to office with three-year terms on the boards of the Kennewick Irrigation District and East Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
KID incumbent Kirk Rathbun received 987 votes, John Trumbo received 62 votes and Stacy Copland received 31 votes in one race, according to the district. The board canvassed votes from the Dec. 13 election on Monday.
In the second KID race, incumbent Dean Dennis received 1,010 votes and Debra Alexander received 76 votes.
The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District canvassed votes for one contested board seat, with incumbent Orman Johnson receiving 129 votes and challenger Paul Booker receiving 28 votes.
In the Columbia Irrigation District election, absentee ballots still are being counted.
