Week in photos December 18-24, 2016

December 19, 2016 - Maisi Ranard, 18, of Kennewick, is shocked to learn that she’s getting a $100 bill from Alex Garza, a HAPO Community Credit Union employee, instead of a traffic ticket after being pulled over Thursday by Kennewick police Officer Roman Trujillo. The money is a gift from HAPO Community Credit Union’s 12 Days of Christmas program.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 19, 2016 - Jeff Burckhard of Pasco sent in this photo of a runner and his dog taken Saturday at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
December 19, 2016 - Kennewick High School’s Jenner Norwood (22) takes a shot over Kamiakin’s Isaiah Brimmer during Saturday night’s game at Kamiakin High School.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2016 - Richland fifth-grader Gracie Rainsberry, 10, holds a photo believed to be of her with her twin sister Audrey, from whom she was separated in China when they were 15 months old. The other photo is of Audrey with her adoptive mother in Wisconsin.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2016 - Veronica Salazar, dressed as a Christmas tree, and Tina Arnett, dressed as an ornament, were two of the brave souls who endured single-digit temperatures Saturday morning during the annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run from Kennewick to Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2016 - Four generations of one family participated in the 2016 Cable Bridge Run including, from left, Adeline Blaxter, her grandmother, Chris Barnes of Kennewick, Henry Blaxter, his great-grandmother, Diane Hoch of Kennewick, and Yvonne Blaxter of San Francisco. Diane, 81, usually acts as the family’s cheerleader at the race, but was convinced to join in the run this year.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2016 - Phil Slusser of Kennewick sent in this photo of a squirrel in a tree of of frozen berries.
Phillip.Slusser 5095865627
December 18, 2016 - Richland senior defensive tackle Brigham Whitby (74), tackling Chiawana running back Andrew Vargas, missed most of last season because of a broken foot. This year, he has been one of the best players on the Bombers’ roster and in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2016 - Chiawana’s Alyssa Agundis (2) attempts a shot against Richland’s Emily Garza during Friday’s basketball game at Richland.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald