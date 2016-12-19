Winter weather advisory issued for Tri-Cities

The National Weather Service has issued an overnight winter weather advisory for the Tri-Cities as a Pacific weather system moves into the Mid-Columbia late Monday afternoon.
The advisory starts at 4 p.m. Monday and is expected to end at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
A deep layer of cold air is trapped over the Lower Columbia Basin and the east slopes of the Washington Cascade Mountains, according to the weather service. It may cause snow to fall in some higher elevations as the storm moves across the Mid-Columbia and sleet at lower elevations.
The Tri-Cities is expected to have rain Monday evening, possibly mixing with freezing rain and sleet overnight. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the weather service.
Little or no sleet accumulation is expected but their is a possibility of about a tenth of an inch of ice to accumulate on the ground. Drivers should be prepared for slick roads.
Storm drains may not keep up with the combination of rain and melting snow, according to the weather service. There may be some flooding of small streams, but the Yakima River is not expected to rise.
Temperatures will be warming up this week in the Tri-Cities.
The high Monday may be 34 degrees, with an overnight low just below freezing. But by Tuesday the high should be 45 degrees, according to the weather service.
Winter breezes may make the temperature feel colder than it is. Monday gusts as high as 21 mph are forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday also are expected to be breezy.
The air quality had deteriorated Monday in the Tri-Cities.
At noon it was rated barely below the classification of “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” At that level people with heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes, infants, children, seniors and pregnant women should limit time spent outdoors.
Snow levels in the mountains will be dropping as the weather warms. The snow level could be near 5,000 feet early Tuesday along the Cascades before dropping to 3,000 feet by Wednesday, according to the weather service.
In the Blue Mountains snow could be at 4,000 to 6,000 feet by late Tuesday before decreasing to 3,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
