Winter weather advisory issued for Tri-Cities

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place' Pause

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:34 Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy