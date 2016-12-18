Tri-City restaurant inspections through Dec. 9

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection such as storing food at improper temperatures. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s web site, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Crazy Moose Casino, 510 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 5, routine (60 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding. Consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
El Guero Tacos Garcia, 4242 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Dec. 6, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, cooked meat stored on raw meat, improper hot holding (less than 130 degrees F.)
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Dec. 7, routine (60 Red, 16 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no hot water at hand sinks, improper produce washing procedure, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F), roof temperature storage.
Frankenburger Fry Lab, 1022 W. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Hand sink water below 100 degrees F, items stored in hand wash sink, room temperature storage, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F), consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Golden Yan, 1217 Mead Ave., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat food, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (42 to 45 degrees F.)
Mr. Qwik’s Country (Deli), 13101 Glade North Road, Eltopia, Dec. 8, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue).
Notes: No soap at bathroom hand sink, improper hot holding (less than 135 degrees F.), no thermometer available.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Aki Sushi, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 7, fourth follow-up to Aug. 16 routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Costa Vida, 4309 W. 27th Place #C103, Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, Dec. 8, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Flamingos Fruit Cups, 618 Eight St., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Garibaldi Restaurant, 707 W. Court St., Dec. 7, routine (15 Red, 15 Blue)
Head Start/Benton City, 313 Third St., #B, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Head Start/Central, 3203 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Head Start/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Dec. 8, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Head Start/Prosser, 1300 Mead Ave., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Hickory Farms, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Holy Mac & Deli, 3801 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
JD Diner, 3790 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Dec. 6, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Karma Juice at Blank Space, 5453 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Ki-Be Elementary School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, Dec. 8, first follow-up to routine Dec. 2 (0 Red, 0 Blue)
McCary Meats, 6880 Road 170, Basin City, Dec. 7, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels-Benton City, 510 14th St., #A, Dec. 7, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels-Prosser, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Mesa Elementary School, 200 E. Pepiot Road, Mesa, Dec. 7, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market, 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Dec. 6, first follow-up to Nov. 27 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Mr. Qwik’s Country (Tacos), 13101 Glade North Road, Eltopia, Dec. 8, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, Dec. 6, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 8, first follow-up to Nov. 26 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Red Rail Espresso, 4301 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Sakura, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Dec. 7, fourth follow-up to Sept. 22 routine (0 Red, 8 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee Co., 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (5 Red, 7 Blue)
Subway, 1323 Lee Blvd., Richland, Dec. 6, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Subway, 7504 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Wine and More, 3600 Zintel Way #C, Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Yoplicity Frozen Yogurt, 4309 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments