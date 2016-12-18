Cause of Richland house fire unknown

A Richland home was damaged in an early afternoon fire Saturday.
Firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear corner of the home at the 200 block of Delafield Avenue, Richland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Hempstead said.
Richland fire, along with Benton County fire districts 1 and 4, extinguished the blaze within an hour.
The kitchen area suffered heavy damage and the home was not inhabitable, Hempstead said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
