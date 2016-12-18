Local

December 18, 2016

Mid-Columbia agendas for Dec. 19-23

Tri-City Herald

Dec. 19

Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: canvass election results and revise 2016 budget.

Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: Franklin PUD broadband presentation, Franklin County Public Hospital District letter of intent, 2017 budget adoption.

Pasco City Council: no meeting.

Dec. 20

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse: 2017 budget adoption.

Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: amend taxi codes to authorize Uber.

Mid-Columbia Libraries Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Keewaydin Park Branch, 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick: election of officers, policy revisions on loan periods and limits and media relations.

Benton County Fire Protection District #1 Commission, 9 a.m., 7511 W. Arrowhead, Kennewick: Board officer election, committee assignments, resident firefighter agreement.

Dec. 21

Richland Arts Commission workshop, 6 p.m., Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive: Art partnership grants, 2017 work plan.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco:

Dec. 22

Kennewick Public Hospital District, 5 p.m., Trios Care Center at Southridge, Kennewick: reports, financial update and discuss 2017 board committee assignments, Trios Medical Group referral incentive program, Quorum Health Resources agreement.

