Mid-Columbia agendas for Dec. 19-23

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

3:29 Mother talks about losing son