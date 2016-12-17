Richland talk on glass and vitrification planned

A Hanford scientist will discuss glass chemistry, as it applies to nuclear waste vitrification, at a public “science café” in Richland on Tuesday.
The talk at 7 p.m. at the Richland Public Library is part of a series sponsored by the American Chemical Society to allow scientists and non-scientists to discuss current topics.
Albert Kruger will discuss how improved knowledge of glass chemistry has made it possible to reduce the expected time from more than a century to fewer than 40 years to glassify 56 million gallons of radioactive waste at the Hanford vitrification plant. Kruger, of the Department of Energy, holds more than 30 patents in glass technology.
