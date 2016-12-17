More cold temps predicted, warmer weather coming this week

Tri-City residents may see some snow, freezing rain and sleet before temperatures rise later in the week.
People woke Saturday to see trees coated with ice after temperatures dipped below zero. The National Weather Service expects the thermometer to stay below 20 degrees for the remainder of the weekend. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 18 degrees.
A low pressure system moving through the area may bring snow and freezing rain on Monday before temperatures warm to a high of 38 degrees. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.
The forecast calls for the temperatures to stay above freezing as a front and a low pressure system bring more rain on Monday night and Tuesday. Wind will accompany the warmer weather and may become strong in some areas by Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Snow and rain are anticipated for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes Sunday and Monday. Snow is called for on White Pass.
