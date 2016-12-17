Local

Meals on Wheels menu for Dec. 19-23

▪ Monday — Herbed chicken, mushroom sauce, oven roasted red potatoes, green beans, apple cabbage slaw, peaches.

▪ Tuesday — Beef stir fry, brown rice, tossed salad with dressing, wheat roll, hot spiced apples.

▪ Wednesday — Sweet and sour pork, confetti rice, tossed salad with dressing, oriental vegetables, cherry crisp.

▪ Thursday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, multi-grain bread, pineapple upside-down cake.

▪ Friday — Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, dinner roll, gingerbread with whipped topping.

Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.

Note: Meals will not be available Dec. 26 because of the Christmas holiday.

For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.

