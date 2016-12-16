Immigration reform subject of Saturday forum in Pasco

The public is invited to participate Saturday in a roundtable discussion about immigration reform.
The focus of the Pasco forum is to talk about what actions can be taken within the community to work around the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and reform.
It is from 1-3 p.m. at 3521 W. Court St., Suite B.
Micaela Razo, a consultant organizing the event, said she wants to get the conversation going so more forums can be held in 2017, especially after the new administration takes office.
Participants will discuss FWD.us and how they can organize locally to join the national coalition to support policies in keeping with the “American Dream.”
Razo said many organizations are signing on to be part of the bigger conversation in Washington D.C.
Sponsors of Saturday’s forum include the League of Education Voters and the Latino Coalition of the Tri-Cities.
