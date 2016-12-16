Local

December 16, 2016 7:24 PM

Kennewick girl shows her thanks for police with cakes

By Bill Stevenson

Ten-year-old Sean Moberg spent a weekend preparing to show her appreciation for the Kennewick police.

“It was very nice. For a little girl, she has a very caring heart,” said Sgt. Ken Lattin.

The Washington Elementary School student prepared instant cakes for the officers. The bowls had all the ingredients to make a small cake in a microwave oven. Two spoons of water and 60 seconds later, each officer could enjoy their treat.

“It was delicious. I had red velvet,” Lattin said.

They were wrapped and had Christmas cards inside, thanking the officers for “putting their lives on the line to make us safe.”

Sean is not related to any of the officers, but this is the second year she has made treats and delivered them to the police department.

“She made little gift boxes for everyone last year,” Lattin said. “Her grandmother says this is just what she wants to do.”

Last year the officers went to her school to show their thanks. Lattin said it was apparent how much they appreciated her thinking of them and making the instant cakes.

“She’s a good kid.”

