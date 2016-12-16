Local

December 16, 2016 6:54 PM

Cold weather changes schedule, but doesn’t stop living nativity traditions

Volunteers dressed as shepherds warm by a fire Thursday during a dress rehearsal of the Hillspring Church’s Living Nativity at the church in Richland. Due to cold weather, performances Friday and today have been canceled, and two performances have been added Monday at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Other scheduled performances are at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22, and 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23. Tickets are available at $10 for adults and $5 for children. See a video at www.tricityherald.com/video

