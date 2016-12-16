Blame Canada for Tri-City subzero temperature

Cold air from Canada has settled into the Tri-Cities for a weekend visit.
The low Friday night was forecast at minus1 and the high Saturday may only hit 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday night likely will be unusually cold, also. A low of 5 degrees is forecast, which is more than 20 degrees below normal for the Tri-Cities in December.
Some warming is expected Sunday with the high topping 20 degrees and the low Sunday night in the teens, according to the weather service.
The temperatures should be approaching normal for this time of year Monday and by Tuesday a high of 44 degrees and rain is predicted.
Any precipitation through the coming work week is expected to be rain, after a possible wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet Monday night.
