Christmas Carol Lane filled with song again in Kennewick

The lights, carols and action are back in full swing in a Kennewick neighborhood that has been transforming itself into Christmas Carol Lane since 1960.
Christmas Carol Lane faded as homes were bought and sold over the years. But it’s back in business in 2016 after neighbors in the area off Garfield Street got together and revived the holiday tradition.
Christmas Carol Lane started to get its mojo back three years ago when Sandy Nettleton bought a home on West 24th Avenue and met her neighbor, Debie Britton, for the first time.
“Debie came over and said, ‘Welcome to Christmas Carol Lane,’” Nettleton recalled.
Britton went on to explain the tradition and the two women quickly agreed it was time to energize their neighbors about participating in the voluntary light and music display.
They announced their plans to the 90 homeowners in the neighborhood and invited everyone to a potluck to hash it out. To their astonishment, 41 people showed up.
Christmas Carol Lane plans a chestnut roast with caroling and other festivities starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 on 23rd Avenue in Kennewick. The event is free.
Last summer, they went to work, updating their Christmas carol storyboards and preparing decorations to go along with the themes for each home.
Nettleton said 65 homes are lit up this year. Lights, decorations and oversized music boards went on display Dec. 3. The nightly show begins about 6 p.m., when most neighbors have turned on their lights.
Christmas Carol Lane is between West 23rd and 26th Avenues and South Kent and Garfield streets, near Canyon View Elementary School.
“The neighborhood just came together,” said Nettleton.
It turns out the home Nettleton bought traditionally was assigned a Hawaiian theme, which she embraced with gusto.
“I went to Hobby Lobby and the Dollar Store and got everything I could find that’s Hawaiian,” she said. She skirted her house with grass and white lights and added tiki torches and other beachy paraphernalia.
