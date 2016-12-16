Local

December 16, 2016 11:25 AM

Decorated fire trucks cruise West Richland to collect for food drive

Tri-City Herald

If you want to swap cans of vegetables and for a candy cane, the West Richland firefighters are making the trades on Saturday.

Benton County Fire District 4 is conducting their annual food drive starting at 6 p.m., according to fire Capt. Paul Carlyle.

Firefighters are driving decorated fire trucks through West Richland. People can bring out non-perishable food items and receive a candy cane in thanks for donating to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at Fire Station 4210 at 2604 Bombing Range Road.

