Decorated fire trucks cruise West Richland to collect for food drive

If you want to swap cans of vegetables and for a candy cane, the West Richland firefighters are making the trades on Saturday.
Benton County Fire District 4 is conducting their annual food drive starting at 6 p.m., according to fire Capt. Paul Carlyle.
Firefighters are driving decorated fire trucks through West Richland. People can bring out non-perishable food items and receive a candy cane in thanks for donating to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.
Donations can be dropped off at Fire Station 4210 at 2604 Bombing Range Road.
