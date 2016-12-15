PetSmart adoption event set for Saturday

PetSmart is hosting their Furever Home for the Holiday Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Santa photos are available for families and pets through donation. Food and supplies can be donated directly to a local shelter or rescue.
Adoption events feature Mikeys Chance, Pet Over Population Prevention, Columbia Animal Rescue Effort, Adams County Pet Rescue, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, Pit Bull Pen, Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue, Two Rivers, Grant County Animal Outreach, Pendelton Animal Welfare Society, Little Lives Matter, and more.
The event is headed by volunteering Tri-Tech students, and Shelter Animal Advocates Volunteers will be on site to help educate the public about shelter pets and to walk dogs. There will be roughly 80 dogs and cats on site for adoption.
For more information, call 509-735-3101.
Comments