Longest night winter solstice event set for Dec. 21

The Longest Night Service is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W Kennewick Ave.
The longest night is the night of the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.
The service includes music, prayers, and candles, and is designed for those who struggle to connect with the joy of advent and Christmas, are facing a big change, missing someone, and grieving a loss.
Other nearby congregations are invited, including the Riverview United Methodist Church in Pasco.
