31st annual Desert Plateau Neighborhood Luminaria to light up Pasco on Dec. 17

Glen Triner didn’t move to the Desert Plateau neighborhood in Pasco specifically because of the annual luminaria event.
But he loves it, and it aligns perfectly with his family’s philosophy of going all-out when it comes to Christmas decorating.
“We have a big blow-up snowman, a big Santa by the front door. We have icicle lights on two stories. Minnie Mouse, Mickey and Olaf — they’re around a blue spruce decorated like a Christmas tree,” Triner said.
Triner also puts net lights on shrubs, sets up a nativity scene and more.
Community members will be able to check out his work Dec. 17 during the 31st annual Desert Plateau Neighborhood Luminaria.
Almost every home gets in on the act, with decorations going up and neighbors gathering for garage and driveway parties.
More than 25,000 candle-filled paper sacks, or luminaries, will line the streets of Desert Plateau and surrounding neighborhoods, and many houses — like Triner’s — will be decked out for Christmas.
People are invited to walk or drive by. The candles are lit at 6 p.m. and stay flickering until about 10 p.m.
The luminaria is “a wonderful community event,” said William Robb, coordinator.
It covers about 12 square blocks, with the neighborhoods between Burden Boulevard and Argent Road from Road 36 to Yuma Drive taking part.
Almost every home gets in on the act, with decorations going up and neighbors gathering for garage and driveway parties.
Awards for best decorations are given out in five quadrants.
The Triner family won its quadrant last year.
Glen Triner grew up in Montana. His family didn’t have much money, “and we were lucky to have a few lights around the window,” he said.
When he moved to the Tri-Cities and got a good job, he made Christmas decorating a fun holiday tradition.
More than 25,000 candle-filled paper sacks, or luminaries, will line the streets of Desert Plateau and surrounding neighborhoods, and many houses will be decked out for Christmas.
Before he and his wife, Charmaine, settled in Desert Plateau, they lived in Kennewick and decorated there.
Parents to three kids, “the whole family loves it. It’s what we do,” Triner said.
He loves the way the lights and decorations look. And the smiles they elicit.
“People really enjoy it and hopefully some will be inspired and they’ll be doing it when they’re older,” he said. “It’s what Christmas is about — having fun, seeing what you can create, putting joy in people’s lives.”
Donations of nonperishable food items will be taken for Second Harvest during the event, with a donation bus parked at McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Check out holiday lights
See an online map of holiday lights around the Tri-Cities at tricityherald.com/lights
Comments