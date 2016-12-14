Tri-City figure skaters to present ‘Winter Ice Magic’ on Friday

For Rayna Carlson, putting on her skates and hitting the ice is a chance to challenge herself, to focus.
“Anything else going on in your life, it goes away” while you’re skating, said the 16-year-old Southridge High student.
Plus, figure skating “gives you this thrill because you’re doing something cool and slightly death-defying,” she said.
Rayna will show off her high-flying jumps and dizzying spins on Dec. 16 during Winter Ice Magic in Kennewick.
Put on by Toyota Arena’s skating school, the figure skating and ice dancing show will feature about 40 local skaters of different levels, plus brother-sister figure skaters Kamden and Kayla Black from Seattle, who are headed to the 2017 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City in January.
Winter Ice Magic is a lot of fun — filled with solos, pairs and group numbers set to holiday favorites, said Tricia Haggard, part of the Tri-Cities Figure Skating Club board and one of the event organizers.
“A lot of times, people will go see a show like Disney on Ice, and it’s beautiful and so well done. But how often do you get to see kids from your area skating?” she said. “It’s a great family show.”
Haggard’s daughter Julia, 12, is one of the performers.
She’ll take part in group numbers and also has a solo.
She’s a little bit nervous because she’ll perform an Axel jump, which is a tricky jump with a forward takeoff.
But she’s excited, too.
“Besides the actual skating part, it’s fun to be with all the skaters — (from) the little kids who are learning to skate to the older kids who are really good,” she said. “And it’s fun to invite your friends and teachers and show them what you can do.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. They’re available at the Toyota Center box office. They may be available at the door, although the show has sold out in the past.
