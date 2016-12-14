Memorial service set for longtime Columbia Cup media director

A celebration of life for longtime HAPO Columbia Cup media director Niles Mayfield is planned Dec. 18 in Richland.
The 61-year-old died unexpectedly Dec. 12.
The service is at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Events at Sunset, 915 bypass highway, Richland.
Mayfield was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life, moving to Spokane about a year ago.
He taught industrial arts at Carmichael Middle School in Richland for three years and then spent 30 years at the Hanford site, retiring as a senior training manager, his obituary said.
He loved hydroplane racing and spent many years as the Columbia Cup’s media director.
“If ever there was a champion for Unlimited Hydros, Niles was that person,” said Steve David, former H1 Unlimited chairman, in a post on the H1 Unlimited website.
Brett Bowen, Mayfield’s longtime Water Follies assistant, added in the same post that, “(Mayfield’s) love for the sport of hydro racing and the people in it was infectious. I’m blessed to have been his ‘Media Wingman’ for Columbia Cup the last 10 years or so. He was so passionate about his family and hydroplane racing and always had a big smile on his face.”
Mayfield’s survivors include his wife, Penny, his children, grandchildren, mother and siblings.
