Local non-profits to receive money at grants ceremony Thursday

The Three Rivers Community Foundation is set to distribute $108,226 to 36 local nonprofits at its annual grants.
A ceremony is conducted from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Inn Dr., Kennewick.
Check distribution starts at 11:45 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m., at which time nonprofit representatives can network and visit.
For more information, contact Carrie Green at 509-735-5559 or carrie@3rcf.org or Rozanne Tucker at 509-619-0995 or rozanne@3rcf.org.
