Fire damages Kennewick home Wednesday morning

A Kennewick home was damaged in an early morning fire Wednesday morning.
One of the residents finished taking children to school and returned to find smoke and flames in the home. Firefighters responded to the 911 call at 8:10 a.m.
The Kennewick Fire Department and other fire agencies responded to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials suspect it may be linked to pellet stove.
No people or pets were hurt in the fire.
More details are expected to be coming later.
