Bitter cold, more snow in Tri-City weather. Sigh.

Get ready to wield your snow shovels and check for school closures Thursday morning.
Several inches of snow are expected from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning in the Tri-Cities, followed by bitterly cold weather as an even colder cold snap is predicted.
“In terms of winter weather, this is a tough week,” said Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet in Prosser. “We haven’t seen anything like it for a long time.”
A “strong and very wet” Pacific storm system will move into the region, according to the National Weather Service.
It will be met with a cold front descending from Canada, according to the WSU AgWeatherNet.
The weather service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for much of the lower Columbia Basin.
It predicts 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulating in the Tri-Cities on Wednesday, but little snow is expected to fall until at least 4 p.m.
Overnight snow accumulation from the storm could increase to 3 to 6 inches by about 4 a.m., the weather service said. There is a 20 percent chance that more snow could fall through 10 a.m. Thursday.
After Thursday morning no more snow is expected in the Tri-Cities through most of the weekend. Sunday night a slight chance of snow is predicted by an early forecast of the weather service.
Temperatures already are unseasonably cold in the Tri-Cities, but they will go lower.
The forecast for Tuesday night was for 11 degrees in the Tri-Cities. As another cold snap arrives, the temperature could drop to 6 degrees Friday night and 4 degrees Saturday night, according to the weather service.
Saturday the high could be 15 degrees at the Pasco airport, warming only a few degrees to 19 on Sunday, according to the weather service.
“What we’re experiencing is a stark change from our last two winters, which are relatively mild,” Loyd said. “Low wind-chill values were barely a factor in our weather.”
Light winds will make temperatures feel colder than the thermometer reads to people and animals.
Normal lows for the Tri-Cities in December are about 30 degrees.
