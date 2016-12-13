Living Nativity kicks off Friday in Richland

The popular Living Nativity at Hillspring Church in Richland is back this year, starting Dec. 16.
Performances are at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Dec. 20-22, and at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free. They’re available at Albertsons on Gage Boulevard in Richland, Kennewick Ranch & Home, in the church office or at hillspringtc.org.
The program includes Mary, Joseph, the baby Jesus, angels, Roman soldiers, kings, and shepherd families, plus live animals from camels and sheep to cows and donkeys.
People should dress warmly as part of the program is outdoors.
Hillspring Church is at 1153 Gage Blvd.
