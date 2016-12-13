Living Nativity kicks off Friday in Richland

1:02 Vit Plant employees present gifts to Toys for Tots Pause

0:57 How holiday music may help your health

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving