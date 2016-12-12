No need to spray for gypsy moths in 2017

In a bit of good news on the invasive species front, the Washington State Department of Agriculture says there’s no need to spray for gypsy months in 2017.
After conducting its second largest gypsy moth eradication ever last spring, the agriculture department placed 30,000 gypsy moth traps over the summer.
It caught 25 of the less-destructive European gypsy months and found no signs of established populations. It found no Asian gypsy moths.
Director Derek Sandison called the treatment results “encouraging” and note that moths captured this year were likely insects that traveled from out of state, where there have been infestations.
The state agriculture department has spent decades attempting to protect Washington trees from gypsy moth damage.
