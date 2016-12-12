Week in photos December 11-17, 2016

December 12, 2016 - Malin Bergstrom is president of Bergstrom Aircraft Aviation, a company founded in 1971 by her parents Karl and Elenor Bergstrom. Slow and steady growth has been the hallmark for the family-owned company, which recently established a presence at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and has added aerial photography for agriculture to its suite of services. The Pasco business hit a milestone in 2016 when its annual payroll topped $1 million.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 12, 2016 - The home of John and Debbie Logan on 6703 W. Olivia Court in Pasco is adorned with 11,655 LED lights. The lawn blow-ups include the Nativity scene, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, a festive Darth Vader, and two baby polar bears named Jake and Ellie. A classic light-up Snoopy greets you at the front door. If you roll down your windows as you drive by, you can hear Christmas carols playing on the bells at the entry way.
Courtesy John Logan
December 12, 2016 - Tri-City Americans’ Tyler Sandhu (19) smiles as he uses his stick to move a teddy bear after scoring the first goal Saturday during the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Victoria Royals at Toyota Center in Kennewick. Sandhu scored 36 seconds into the game, setting a team record for the fastest Teddy Bear goal.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2016 - “Stop playing with the toys,” Deb Carter says with a laugh Friday as her husband, Glen, shows her a truck while sorting through donations for Toys for Tots at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2016 - Living Christmas Tree choir members at the First Baptist Church of Richland sing We All Need Christmas Saturday during the church’s Christmas Alive concert. More than 40 members filled the 22-foot tree for the church’s 27th annual concert. The final performance is Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2016 - Hanford High School senior Michael Mosqueda, 16, learned he scored the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. The son of Abigail and Eric Mosqueda is one of only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million 2016 graduates who took the test to earn the top score.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2016 - Chiawana’s Kenedy Cartwright (24) leads a breakaway during Friday’s game against Hermiston in Pasco. Cartwright finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Riverhawks to the win.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald