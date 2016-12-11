Tri-City restaurant inspections through Dec. 2

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s web site, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Cinco De Mayo, 2100 N. Belfair St., Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine (45 Red, 18 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage; improper cold holding; improper use of consumer advisory.
Connell Food & Gas Mart, 457 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge lacks food safety knowledge; improper hot holding.
Green Papaya, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 30, routine (30 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; items stored in front of and in hand sink; no soap at another hand sink; food present from unapproved source.
Headstart/Knights of Columbus, Chester Road, Richland, Nov. 28, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Julissa’s Meat Market, 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 2, second followup to Nov. 2 routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage.
KFC/A&W, 2750 Duportail St., Richland, Nov. 29, first followup to Nov. 20 routine (20 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not actively controlling food safety risks; food worker cards not 100 percent; hand-wash sink water too hot for washing.
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, Nov. 28, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper use of time as a control.
Miranda’s Meat Market Deli, 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Nov. 27 (85 Red, 18 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not actively controlling food safety risks; food worker cards not 100 percent; improper cooling procedures; improper hot holding; improper reheating procedures; improper cold holding.
Pho Le Vietnamese, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, Nov. 29, routine (65 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not actively controlling food safety risks; improper produce washing; improper cooling procedures; room temperature storage.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Nov. 26, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hot holding; improper cold holding.
Thai Garden, 101 N. Union No. 206, Kennewick, Nov. 29, routine (55 Red, 15 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no soap at hand-wash sink; raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods; room temperature storage; improper cold holding; thermometer not routinely used to monitor food temperatures.
West Richland Golf Course, 4000 Fallon Drive, West Richland, Nov. 30, first follow up to Oct. 28 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cold handling.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ameristar, 20 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Nov. 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Bamboo Gardens, 8021 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine (15 Red, 10 Blue)
Caddie Shack Cafe, 6311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 29, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Casa Blanca, 1305 W. Fourth ave., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Circle K, 660 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Crossmark/Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Nov. 27, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Nov. 29, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Dollar Tree, 7411 Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 26, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Domino’s, 4001 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Nov. 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Finley Shopper, 222608 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Nov. 30, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Flying X Coffee, 257 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Golden Dragon Asian Groceries, 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 26, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Dec. 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Hop Jack’s, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 2, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Jimmy John’s, 3107 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Juvenile Detention Center, 5606 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 30, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., Kahlotus, Nov. 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick Springhill Suites, 7084 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 1, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kitzke Cellars, 72308 E. 206 PR NE, Richland, Nov. 27, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
La Quinta, 2600 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Love Curry, 5025 N. Road 68 No. A1, Pasco, Nov. 28, routine (10 Red, 8 Blue)
Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., No. 200, Richland, Dec. 1, routine (5 Red, 10 Blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market (meat), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Nov. 27, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market (whole store), 804 Sixth st., Prosser, Nov. 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Panda Express, 2885 Duportail St., Richland, Nov. 26, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Pink-A-Pop, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 26, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
River’s Edge High School, 9756 Gillespie St., Richland, Dec. 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Round Table Pizza, 3201 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 2, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 1016 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 2, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Southern Belles Espresso, 412 Riverstone Drive, Richland, Dec. 1, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., No. D, Richland, Nov. 26, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Stone Soup at the Port, 2355 Stevens Drive, Richland, Dec. 1, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway, 641 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, first followup to Nov. 9 routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Sunset Theater, 102 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tacos Jalisco, 1215 W. Fourth ave., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine (20 Red, 7 Blue)
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, Dec. 1, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Tony’s Tacos, 3803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 2, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Town & Country Lanes, 641 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 30, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Tri-Tech Catering, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 30, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 30, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Yoke’s (bakery), 1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Nov. 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Yokes (meat/seafood), Nov. 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Zip’s, 1123 Lee Blvd., Richland, Dec. 1, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue).
Editor’s note: Due to technical issues, copies of the inspectors’ reports cannot be posted online this week.
