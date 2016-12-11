Local

December 11, 2016

Mid-Columbia agendas for Dec. 12-14

Dec. 12

Pasco City Council: no meeting.

Kennewick Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: The Parks subdivision at South Sherman Street and Bob Olsen Parkway.

Prosser Hotel/Motel Committee, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: funding requests from Prosser Chamber, Prosser Balloon Rally and Benton County Museum.

Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: school reports; National School Board Association conference.

Finley School Board, 7 p.m., 224606 E. Game Farm Road.: election of officers, STEM/CTE Center drawings.

Dec. 13

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse, 620 Market St.: Office of Public Defense update.

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave.: adopt 2017 budget; elect officers; adopt wholesale telecommunication rates and discuss sale of facilities to Richland.

Port of Pasco Commission, 10 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd.: 2017 capital improvement plan and strategic plan updates.

Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: new member oath; 2017 budget hearing and approval.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Columbia Wine Garden tenant recommendation; West Richland (Tri-City Raceway) planning update.

Richland Public Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report; fee schedule.

Benton County Park Board, 6 p.m., Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: Hover Park discussion; 2017 projects.

Prosser Budget & Finance Committee, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: routine business.

West Richland City Council, special meeting, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Yakima River Gateway Project agreements.

Kennewick City Council, workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: TRIDEC update, panhandling/sign code amendment.

Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: discussion of graduation rates and Washington State School Directors Annual Conference.

Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: approval of Jefferson Elementary’s design; deputy superintendent search; legislative priorities

Dec. 14

Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: Walter Clore Wine and Culinary center budget update.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth, Pasco: 2017 budget.

Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: policies on alcohol and drug use and graduation requirements

