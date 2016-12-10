Star of Bethlehem planetarium show begins Dec. 17

Murray Thorson and Dr. Kristy Henscheid will present the fourth annual “The Star of Bethlehem” program at the Columbia Basin College Bechtel National Planetarium at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 18 and 22 and 4 p.m. Dec. 23.
Each presentation is an hour long, and uses the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to let the Wise Men know Jesus was born, and cause them to search for and find Him.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come basis starting 30 minutes before show time.
