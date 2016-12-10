Domestic Violence Services seeks sponsors for victims

The Domestic Violence Services (DVS) of Benton and Franklin Counties are seeking local businesses, groups, and individuals to adopt survivors of domestic violence and their children for Christmas.
Every year DVS coordinates the sponsorship of domestic violence survivors and their families. Sponsors provide the family with - at minimum - new gifts for each family member, but may provide things like food and decorations.
For more information, contact Samantha Hammond at 509-735-1296 or email sami.s@dvsbf.org.
