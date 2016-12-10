Kennewick man, woman of the year nominations open

Nominations for the annual Kennewick Man and Kennewick Woman of the Year are open though Dec. 30.
The awards honor area residents who have made significant contributions to the citizens of Kennewick. The honorees will be honored a ta banquet Feb. 28 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.
Kennewick Man of the Year is sponsored by the Men of the Year Club. The Woman of the Year award is sponsored by Soroptimist International of Pasco and Kennewick.
Nominees will be screened by a panel of five judges with volunteer service as the prime consideration. Professional merit and activities will be considered. Nominees must live or work in the city of Kennewick.
The man of the year program dates to 1946, when the first award was presented to Lawrence Scott, a business owner and former mayor for whom Lawrence Scott Park is named. The woman of the year program originated in 1948 with honors going to Blanche Pratt, founder of the East Benton County Museum.
The nomination takes about an hour to complete and is available online at kmwoy.com.
