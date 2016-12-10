Pasco Chamber of Commerce luncheon set for Dec. 12

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce December luncheon is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Pasco Red Lion.
The luncheon will feature a presentation from local non-profits, describing their organization and mission. They include The Chaplaincy, Columbia Industries, Three Rivers Community Foundation, Support Advocacy & Resource Center, Worksource, United Way, Tri-Cities Community Health, Early Learning Center, Lourdes Health Network, and the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
Students from Maya Angelou Elementary will perform holiday songs.
Admission is $20 for members, $25 for non-members. RSVP at 509-547-9755 or admin@pascochamber.org.
