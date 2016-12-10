Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce business university set for Dec. 15

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend its Business Development University’s “Exceeding the Vision: Leaders with the Audacity to Change” program.
The program is from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Bechtel Board Room at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center. Quontica Sparks, the Human Resources Manager for Tri-Cities Laboratory, is the featured presenter.
The workshop provides insight on how to rediscover the qualities of an effective leader, and how to apply them for success. Attendees can learn leadership skills to help jump start the next stage of their careers. They can learn how to promote team building and recognize opportunities and obstacles.
The cost to attend is $25 for Regional Chamber Members and $35 for guests. RSVP by Dec. 14 to the regional chamber at 509-736-0510, or online at tricityregionalchamber.com. Walk-up registration on the day of the event is also available.
