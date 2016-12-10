New Walla Walla VA nursing home accepting applications

The new Walla Walla Veterans Home is accepting admission applications starting Monday in anticipation of a February opening.
Certain disabled veterans may receive nursing home care paid for by the Veterans Administration at the new home at the Jonathan Wainwright VA Medical Center.
Others, including veteran spouses and widows and Gold Star parents, also may apply. The home will accept Medicaid and private insurance.
For more information, contact Lonna Leno at 509-540-0312 or lonnal@dva.wa.gov.
