Armed robbers kick in door of Benton City woman caring for an infant

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four Hispanic men who kicked in the door of a Benton City residence occupied by a woman caring for an infant.
The intruders, including one who was carrying a gun, spent about 10 minutes ransacking the residence for cash and jewelry before leaving with several items, Benton County Sheriff’s Office officials said..
The Benton County Gang Team responded after the victim’s daughter, Alondra Jiminez-Delamora, 31, called 911 at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
The victim’s daughter reported that men driving an older, tan, Toyota passenger vehicle forced their way into the residence in the 26800 block of North 215 PRNW. The victim, Esperanza Delamora, 51, was caring for an infant at the time. The infant was not injured.
Delamora described three of the intruders but the fourth remained in the vehicle. The men spoke Spanish and were reportedly between the ages of 20 and 26.
- The first suspect is described as a tall, light skinned man with a thin build and facial hair. He wore a gray hooded sweater with the hood pulled over his head and cinched down. He wore dark pants and had a semi-automatic pistol with a long barrel.
- The second suspect is a heavier man wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood cinched down and dark pants.
- The third man wore a black sweater, a light colored coat and a face mask.
Anyone with information should call 509-628-0333.
