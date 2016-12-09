Kennewick cops bust two with stolen car in snowy parking lot

Kennewick police nabbed two men after detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in a snowy parking lot at Rite Aid early Friday morning.
The department said detectives on patrol spied the red Honda, reported stolen to the Pasco Police Department in November, in the Rite Aid parking lot in the 100 block of North Ely Street.
They watched the vehicle until two men came along and entered it.
David Meraz-Gutirrez, 27, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. His passenger, Brayan M. Suazo Castillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Both were booked into the Benton County Jail.
